Ionic Wind May Help Cool Computers 250% Better Than Regular Wind

Those bullshit ionic air purifiers from Sharper Image may not help relieve your allergies, but ionic wind may help keep your computer cool. Purdue researchers demonstrated that by ionizing air and passing it over the chip, it increased airflow on the surface and cooled them down as much as 250%. The mock chip went down from 140 degrees to 95 degrees. Now they just have to reduce component sizes and make them more consumable before they can actually be installed in laptops and computers. [Extremetech]