Iomega StorCenter 1TB w/RAID, Gigabit Ethernet, UPnP, and USB Expansion

Iomega's StorCenter NAS devices are shipping in sizes from 500GB to 1TB with 7200 RPM SATA-II drives. The 1TB uses two drives, so can work in RAID 0, 1, or JBOD (one large drive). Each has Gigabit, but no WiFi, and has Active directory support and UPnP server ability. Interestingly, you can tether drives to this one via the two USB ports. $269 for 500GB, $389 for 1TB. [PR Newswire]