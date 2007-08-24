Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Interactive Graffiti Billboard Let's You Be Simultaneously Tough and Geeky

marc_eckocitylight.jpgFinally, graffiti and technology have joined to create something beautiful. Mark Ecko is designing digital citylights that will consist of a giant LCD screen and a Bluetooth interface that will allow passerby's to "spray graffiti" by accessing the screen via Bluetooth. They will then be able to use their cell phone cursor to spray any phallic object and/or clever curse words they can think of.

Not sure when or even if this will come out (and it looks like it'll be in Germany) — but it's a godsend for tech-savvy gang members. By the way, if you're not sure what a "citylight" is — it's that large, vertical LCD screen that you see in the picture. [Ads of the World]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

