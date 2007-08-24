Interactive Graffiti Billboard Let's You Be Simultaneously Tough and Geeky

Finally, graffiti and technology have joined to create something beautiful. Mark Ecko is designing digital citylights that will consist of a giant LCD screen and a Bluetooth interface that will allow passerby's to "spray graffiti" by accessing the screen via Bluetooth. They will then be able to use their cell phone cursor to spray any phallic object and/or clever curse words they can think of.

Not sure when or even if this will come out (and it looks like it'll be in Germany) — but it's a godsend for tech-savvy gang members. By the way, if you're not sure what a "citylight" is — it's that large, vertical LCD screen that you see in the picture. [Ads of the World]