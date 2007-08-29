Intelligent Coconuts Working to Stop Airport Noise

Intelligent coconuts are the latest invention to come out of the MIT Media Lab, designed to combat excessive airport noise. They have built-in noise sensors, and will be hung on trees surrounding San Jose International Airport. When they detect a jet coming in louder than it should they use their built-in phone to call the airport complaint hotline and leave one of four pre-recorded messages. Check out the clips after the jump.

AU: I can't believe they missed the opportunity for a Gilligan's Island joke - it's a coconut with a phone in it FFS!

Sample complaint 1 Sample complaint 2 Sample complaint 3 Sample complaint 4

I can imagine that having to delete hundreds of these every morning from your answerphone could be almost as annoying as living on the flight path of a major international airport. [TripWire]