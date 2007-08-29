Intelligent Coconuts Working to Stop Airport Noise

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

device.jpgIntelligent coconuts are the latest invention to come out of the MIT Media Lab, designed to combat excessive airport noise. They have built-in noise sensors, and will be hung on trees surrounding San Jose International Airport. When they detect a jet coming in louder than it should they use their built-in phone to call the airport complaint hotline and leave one of four pre-recorded messages. Check out the clips after the jump.

AU: I can't believe they missed the opportunity for a Gilligan's Island joke - it's a coconut with a phone in it FFS! -SB

Sample complaint 1 Sample complaint 2 Sample complaint 3 Sample complaint 4

I can imagine that having to delete hundreds of these every morning from your answerphone could be almost as annoying as living on the flight path of a major international airport. [TripWire]

