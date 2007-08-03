Intel Apologizes for "Insulting" Sprinter Ad

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Remember that Intel ad that may or not be racist but is definitely lousy? Well, apparently Intel caught wind of the controversy it sparked and issued an apology for the "insensitive and insulting" ad.

Intel's intent of our ad titled "Multiply Computing Performance and Maximize the Power of Your Employees" was to convey the performance capabilities of our processors through the visual metaphor of a sprinter. We have used the visual of sprinters in the past successfully.

Unfortunately, our execution did not deliver our intended message and in fact proved to be insensitive and insulting. Upon recognizing this, we attempted to pull the ad from all publications but, unfortunately, we failed on one last media placement.

We are sorry and are working hard to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Nancy Bhagat Vice President, Director of Integrated Marketing

