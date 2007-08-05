Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Inmate Sticks iPhone Up Butt (Ends Badly)

ipodpaper.jpgWARNING NOT FOR SQUEAMISH I love Gizmodo, but when Mark said, 'Do the rectum,' I thought it was asking a little too much. Thank the heavens above he was referring to this story.

It is common knowledge that prison would be a bitchin' hang out if: 1). There were no criminals about and 2). There were no rectal violations going on. Unfortunately, most prisons are founded on the above two tenets and Big Sandy penitentiary, in Kentucky, is no different. Thus, when an unidentified inmate's partner paid him a visit with an iPhone, our man was overwhelmed. He was so excited he probably did a sissy punch the air gesture and the like. However, after realising the law enforcement would confiscate his new toy, he did what any man would do: He shoved it up his ass.Though it may have seemed to be a good idea at the time, when he came to retrieve the device he encountered some difficulty. It was stuck and he was royally screwed. Obviously, he lacked an IQ above 10, because instead of swallowing his pride and gaining some medical help he hoped, in vain and excruciating pain, that he would shit the device out. Man, did he wait—for three whole, colon-congested days.

The wall of his rectum became ripped and infected; finally he was forced to seek medical attention after he could no longer hide his discomfort. Upon operating, the flabbergasted doctors found, to their amazement, an iPhone—they tried hard to save the phone, but they were only doctors after all. They did an excellent job on the patient however, who is said to be recovering and is all set for more anal adventures when he returns to normal imprisoned life. We are guessing he is going to need some explanation to hand, drop any suggestions below. All aside, we hope you have all learnt a valuable lesson: Do not put an iPhone up your bum, you will probably have activation problems and reception will be poor. Not to mention the whole infection/pain thing. UPDATE: This story is not confirmed with the original source. Someone's bum may or may not be in critical condition do to the JesusPhone. [Fun Tech Talk]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles