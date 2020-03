The Self-Sustainable Chair is a polyethylene garment, filled with air automatically through shoe pumps. (Translation: your butt fills with air and you can plop down anywhere.) But if our inherent laziness is tempered through the requirement more work to be lazy, is there any point at all? 'Nihilist Chair' might be a better, though more depressing, name for the device. 'Caterpillar Booty' might also work.

Self-Sustainable Chair [jooyounpaek]