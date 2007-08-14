Rather than sending your kids outside to exercise, why not just modify their video game addiction so it requires a little bit of physical exertion? That's the idea behind this Jet Ski Simulator video game. Featuring "realistic 16-bit graphics" (ha!), it'll make your chubby little offspring bounce around on the inflatable Jet Ski all day trying to figure out why the hell he can't play his Xbox 360 anymore. This modified Super Nintendo with an inflatable controller will set you back $US70 and the respect of your children. How can you go wrong? [First Street via Coolest Gadgets]
Inflatable Jet Ski Video Game Makes Exercise Sort of Fun
