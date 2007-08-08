In case our coverage of yesterday's "Apple Special Event" just wasn't enough to satisfy your Mac lust, Apple's posted a streaming video of yesterday's event in its entirety, minus the Q&A at the end. It's just like being there, but without the choking sensation from all of the smug. [Apple]
