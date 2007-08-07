IN BRIEF: Sony's showing off their Cell processor ("Cell ...

Sony's showing off their Cell processor ("Cell Broadband Engine and RSX graphics processor) at SIGGRAPH this week. The demo will use the 230 GFLOP Cell and the arithmetic of the RSX processor, on a board that will fit inside of a 1U 19-inch rack, to do demos including processing of 4K images. [Sony]
