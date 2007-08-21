In2Games Bringing Their Wii-Knockoff Controllers and Games to the PS2

We first saw the In2Games Fusion last year before the Wii launch, but they're back again for the Leipzig Games Convention in Germany. This time, besides demoing the "Freedom" line (name changed from Fusion), In2Games is announcing that these are going to be available for the PS2 and the PC.

The peripherals work with games like Realplay Golf, Realplay Tennis, Realplay Racing, Realplay Pool, Realplay Bowling and Realplay Puzzlesphere, and require the wireless motion device called the GameTrak Version 2 for $40. The games? $60. So that's $100 plus tax that you could put into the cost of buying a Wii. [Neoseeker]