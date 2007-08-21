Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

gametrack_controllers.jpgWe first saw the In2Games Fusion last year before the Wii launch, but they're back again for the Leipzig Games Convention in Germany. This time, besides demoing the "Freedom" line (name changed from Fusion), In2Games is announcing that these are going to be available for the PS2 and the PC.

The peripherals work with games like Realplay Golf, Realplay Tennis, Realplay Racing, Realplay Pool, Realplay Bowling and Realplay Puzzlesphere, and require the wireless motion device called the GameTrak Version 2 for $40. The games? $60. So that's $100 plus tax that you could put into the cost of buying a Wii. [Neoseeker]

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

