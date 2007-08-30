Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

iFuntastic v3 for iPhone Out: Installs Apps, Ringtones, and More

ifuntastic2icon.jpgiFuntastic is the easiest way to muck around in an iPhone's head and version 3.03 has been released with app support and more on top of the existing ringtone and file browsing features:

•Support for installing apps via the file manager, no restart necessary. •(Was the previous "Browser" renamed to stay clear of Apple?) •Support for multiple pages on the home menu. •Native ripping of the iTunes music store previews into ringtones from a store playlist. •Text editor for text files on the iPhone. •Replace menu background image. •Instead of "jailbreaking" a phone it "unshackles" it. Apparently this method no longer requires iTunes to be shut down while you tinker. •Don't click the iFantasy theme! [Download]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles