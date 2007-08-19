Hyposurface Display Makes Walls Dance And Look Pretty

Do you enjoy the thrill of euphoric, mind-bending illusions? Do you wish to be drug free? Say hello to Hyposurface—a metamorphasizing, fabric and plastic wall, all controlled by many thousands of mechanical pistons below the surface. It may sound lame by description, but it is awesome to look at in action. Hit the jump to see a video of it in action. The novel invention is the brainchild of MIT Professor and now CEO of Hyposurface, Mark Goulthorpe. It may sound lame by description, but it is awesome to look at in action. The technology is touted as a new display medium and as much as we hate irritating adverts, we are likely to pay a bit more attention if walls started to move beside us. Hopefully the release of Transformers 2 will coincide perfectly with Hyposurface going mainstream proper. Ooh, I can just feel Optimus Prime's breath on my neck. [Product Page via Geeknuz] .