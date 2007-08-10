Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Huge Gibson Flying V Guitar In Action, Plus One That's Even Bigger

Some of our esteemed guitar aficionados and purists looked with disdain upon our post the other day about that limited-edition inverted Gibson Flying V guitar, but maybe this one will suit your fancy: Here's the biggest Gibson Flying V guitar we've ever seen anybody playing. It's positively humongous. And check out this guy, thrashing away on it. Although he does seem to have some chops, too bad this enormous ax is so far out of tune it almost hurts your ears. You might want to turn the sound down before you click the Play button. This one's big, but it's not even the biggest Flying V in history.

That honor goes to the Monster Flying V pictured in the gallery above, built by 11 high school students in 2000. It's so big it set a Guinness World Record. It's 43 feet 7 1/2 inches long and 16 feet 5 1/2 inches wide, weighs well over a ton—and it's actually playable—well, if you don't mind picking 8-inch thick, 25-foot-long strings. [YouTube, via Music Thing, and also Gibson]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles