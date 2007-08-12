Huge AT&T iPhone Bills Destroy Resources, Break Postmen's Backs

According to Ars Technica, the iPhone bills are a complete waste of paper and resources. Knowing that they can go up to 52 double-sided pages long and beyond, we agree. Apparently, AT&T itemizes everything in the most detailed way, even when and how you surf the Internet via EDGE.

For instance, I know that on July 27 at 3:21 p.m. I had some data use that, under the To/From heading, AT&T has helpfully listed as "Data Transfer." The Type of file? "Data." My total charge? $0.00.

Personally, I think it's great that they give their clients all the detail they possibly can, but here's a free tip for the guys at the Death Star: send the bill with the short summary and provide all the billing details on-line. Or while you are at it, create a special billing page optimized for the iPhone screen so people can check their usage and spending on-the-go.

Really, The Steve is not going to be a happy bunny about this, Randall. [Ars Technica]