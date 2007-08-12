Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Huge AT&T iPhone Bills Destroy Resources, Break Postmen's Backs

iphone-environment-2.jpgAccording to Ars Technica, the iPhone bills are a complete waste of paper and resources. Knowing that they can go up to 52 double-sided pages long and beyond, we agree. Apparently, AT&T itemizes everything in the most detailed way, even when and how you surf the Internet via EDGE.

For instance, I know that on July 27 at 3:21 p.m. I had some data use that, under the To/From heading, AT&T has helpfully listed as "Data Transfer." The Type of file? "Data." My total charge? $0.00.

Personally, I think it's great that they give their clients all the detail they possibly can, but here's a free tip for the guys at the Death Star: send the bill with the short summary and provide all the billing details on-line. Or while you are at it, create a special billing page optimized for the iPhone screen so people can check their usage and spending on-the-go.

Really, The Steve is not going to be a happy bunny about this, Randall. [Ars Technica]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles