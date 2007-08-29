The phone we've previously known as the HTC Kaiser or the 8925 has just been named the HTC TyTN II for the European market. The Windows Mobile 6 phone will be available under T-Mobile, Orange, Vodafone and Telefonica (includes O2), and will have the standard 3.5G connectivity, Windows Mobile 6, HTC's Home screen, GPS, TomTom Navigator 6, 3-megapixel camera, 802.11b/g, Bluetooth 2.0, microSD card, and the flip-up screen. No price was specified, but if the first TyTN was any indication, this will be expensive. [HTC Europe]
HTC TyTN II Becomes Official in Europe
