HTC TyTN II Becomes Official in Europe

The phone we've previously known as the HTC Kaiser or the 8925 has just been named the HTC TyTN II for the European market. The Windows Mobile 6 phone will be available under T-Mobile, Orange, Vodafone and Telefonica (includes O2), and will have the standard 3.5G connectivity, Windows Mobile 6, HTC's Home screen, GPS, TomTom Navigator 6, 3-megapixel camera, 802.11b/g, Bluetooth 2.0, microSD card, and the flip-up screen. No price was specified, but if the first TyTN was any indication, this will be expensive. [HTC Europe]