WThe HTC Touch, with it's gesture based UI tweaks on top of a WM6 OS was a cute concept, but flawed. Sprint's picking it up, giving it CDMA/EVDO superpowers, doubling the processing speed from 200MHz to 400MHz to deal with Bill's Bloat, and eventual revision A. speed, and assisted GPS, once they software update it. The finger gesture menus invoke a set of commands for messaging, and one set for Sprint's multimedia functions, like TV and the music store. Sprint says this is likely coming in November. [GearLog]
HTC Touch Upgraded, Coming to Sprint
