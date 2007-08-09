HTC Nike Touchscreen Slider

This HTC Nike (P5500) Windows Mobile 6 smartphone found in HTC's roadmap looks almost exactly like the HTC Touch we reviewed before, except it has a slide-out numpad. Our thoughts? Genius. One of the big complaints about the Touch was the fact that you could only use the onscreen keyboard to dial. And as you know, the Windows Mobile on-screen keyboard isn't so great.

The preliminary specs for this are a 2-megapixel camera, GPS, HSDPA/UMTS and a touchscreen (obviously). That GPS does sound pretty great, and if they can cram all of that into something only slightly bigger than the HTC Touch, this could be a pretty great phone. [Unwired View]