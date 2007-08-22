HTC Juno Coming to AT&T?

The HTC Juno, a previously unheard of Windows Mobile smartphone, seems to be headed toward AT&T sometime soon. It's going to be like previous HTC phones we've seen with a dialpad on the front and a slide-out QWERTY on the side. There won't be a touchscreen, but it will have a 2-megapixel camera, microSD, QVGA display and 3G. No launch time or details yet. [Crunchgear]