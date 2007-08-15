The HTC Iris, a Motorola Q-like Windows Mobile smartphone with a front face keyboard, has just been approved by the FCC. The phone has CDMA850/CDMA1900/1x-EVDO connectivity, 802.11b/g, Bluetooth, a 2.4-inch screen with QVGA resolution, 2-megapixel camera, GPS and runs Windows Mobile 6. It doesn't look like it's the high end of the HTC phones, but it does look like a nice alternative to the Moto Q/Treos. [Unwired View via Mobility Site]
HTC Iris FCC Approved, Looks Like a Moto Q
