HTC Advantage Available Now For $899

htcadvantage.jpgThe HTC Advantage, HTC's not a girl, not yet a woman smartphone/umpc hybrid is available now. You can pick one up on Amazon and CompUSA for $899, and take it wherever people don't stare at you funny for using a big phone with a keyboard. The specs, to refresh:• Windows Mobile 6 • 5-inch VGA touchscreen display • 8GB hard drive, 256MB ROM, 128MB RAM • Quad-band GSM and HSDPA • Bluetooth 2.0 and Wi-Fi • MiniSD Slot • HTC VueFLO navigation • 3-megapixel camera • GPS • 3.5mm audio jack

It's a weird no-man's land of a device since it's got a bunch of phone features and runs Windows Mobile 6, the smartphone OS, but has a big keyboard and doesn't fit well into your pocket. It's supposedly a laptop replacement if you don't have a laptop handy, but we'll have to try it out ourselves to see if we can replace ours.

It also won't be carried on either Cingular or T-Mobile, our two GSM carriers, officially. But that means you can take it to either one, since it comes to you unlocked. Grab it now for a reduced $849 on Amazon. Unless you're like 12% of the people who visited the page, then you'll buy Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. [Amazon]

