Amazon, by way of a product page, leaked the ship date and price of HP's MediaSmart Home Servers. These Windows Home Server machines will be sold in two models at $599 and $749, with 500GB and 1TB of storage respectively. Each one will have a 1.8GHz AMD Sempron processor along with a HP Photo Webshare suite that can build a photo-sharing website automatically. They will both supposedly ship starting September 15. [Amazon via ComputerWorld]
HP's Windows Home Servers Shipping Sept. 15
