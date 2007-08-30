You're looking at the new HP Virtus. Not much of anything is known about the slick-looking tower, but judging by the looks of it the smart money is on it being a relatively expensive gaming rig. But who knows, maybe it's HPs new line of budget towers. We'll let you know one way or another when we get more details. [Engadget]
HP's Slick New Virtus Tower
