HP's Photosmart A826 is that blue egg-shaped printer you may have seen bopping around the web of late. This $250 DIY home photo kiosk with 7" touchscreen is just bizarre enough to tickle our fancy. The Photosmart C8180 is HP's most ambitious all-in-one in a while: For $400, you get integrated Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, plus a built-in CD and DVD burner with HP's Lightscribe laser-etching label technology. And oh yeah, HP is rolling out like 13 other printers, but none that exude quite the same level of sexiness. [Crave]
HP Intros Two Interesting Printers, Photosmart A826 and Photosmart C8180, Plus Many Boring Ones
