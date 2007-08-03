I've never kept my iPod in a case because I think most cases just make them bulky and ugly. So would these $30 vinyl Howdy cases by Missy Broome, but in a good, Uglydolls kind of way. My only qualm is that there's no ninja version—granted, if there was, he'd probably kill the two pirates. [Missy Broome via Shiny Shiny]
Howdy iPod and Mobile Cases Are Pretty - Pretty Ugly
