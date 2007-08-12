Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

How to Make a Universal Mobile Cradle: With LEGO, Duh

legocradle.jpgThere really isn't anything you can't build using LEGO. Case in point: Check out this LEGO dock for the Sharp [es]W-ZERO3, a slightly older Japanese smartphone. The builder has cradles for both vertical and horizontal orientations of the phone, and each one has a LEGO man standing guard over it to stare down marauders. It's not the most hardcore LEGO project ever, but it's definitely one of the more practical ones. Should we go ahead and place our bets on how long it'll take for a "special" iPhone version to follow?

[Arupapa via Gizmodo Japan]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles