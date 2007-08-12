How to Make a Universal Mobile Cradle: With LEGO, Duh

There really isn't anything you can't build using LEGO. Case in point: Check out this LEGO dock for the Sharp [es]W-ZERO3, a slightly older Japanese smartphone. The builder has cradles for both vertical and horizontal orientations of the phone, and each one has a LEGO man standing guard over it to stare down marauders. It's not the most hardcore LEGO project ever, but it's definitely one of the more practical ones. Should we go ahead and place our bets on how long it'll take for a "special" iPhone version to follow?

[Arupapa via Gizmodo Japan]