How To: Install Apps on Your iPhone for Total Dummies (Mac OS X and Windows Edition)

Remember our tutorial on how to install applications on your iPhone, no hacking skills required? It just got even easier: now you don't need to get into the Terminal to do it. It's as simple as starting up the new GUI-based installer from Nullriver. It just works and it won't void your warranty in any way. Still need help? Keep reading for the updated tutorial, now for Mac OS X and Windows.Preparation

• For Mac OS X, download AppTappInstaller from Nullriver. • For Windows, download iBricker from here and the Installer application package from here. • Connect your iPhone to your computer using the provided cable. • Deactivate the iPhone automatic synchronization in iTunes before proceeding and close iTunes.

Steps for Mac OS X • Run AppTappInstaller and select your firmware from the pop-up.

• The script will automatically download the necessary restore file from the Apple servers. • It will prompt you to hold the home button (with the square) and the power button (on the top) at the same time (hold first the home, then hold the power.) • When the message "Connect to iTunes" appear in your iPhone, release the buttons and let the thing do its magic.

Steps for Windows • Run iBrickr. It will guide you through the steps to do the Jailbreak, the process that will allow you to install Nullriver's Installer apps (as well as many other cool things.) • Once you have performed the Jailbreak, install the Installer.pxl package from the Applications view.

Installing applications • The iPhone will restart and you will find a new icon in your home screen:

• You can disconnect the iPhone cable now, as the installation of apps happen over the air —using Wi-Fi or EDGE. If you want, enable automatic sync in iTunes before disconnecting. • Open the Installer application by tapping in the icon on your iPhone home screen. • Before installing any new applications, update the Installer itself by clicking on the "Update" tab. If it doesn't show anything, don't worry. You are up to date.

When you start Installer you will see only a handfull of applications. They are Nullriver's apps, which include a BSD Subsystem and MobileTerminal. To access all third-party software available, do the following:

• Click on the Install tab now. It will connect to the Internet and register the available packages. • Click on Community Resources package inside the Install tab. • You will see the detail. Click on the Install button. • After installing, you will see all the third-party applications currently available for iPhone (some of them are missing, however. Hopefully they will add them soon.) • Before start installing new applications, install the Launcher application.

Why? The iPhone springboard (the home screen) won't scroll, so if you install many applications, you won't be able to access some of them. The Launcher gives you a way to access all non-Apple apps from a scrollable list

• After installing Launcher, go to the home screen. You will see that the interface will initialize itself and the new application icon will appear. • Go back to the Installer app, select any new app you want, hit the Install button and enjoy.

What's next? More iPhone applications coming soon, with or without Apple's blessing.