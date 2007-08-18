Some cheap guy came up with a way to get "free" air conditioning by cycling up his 50-degree well water through a home-made pipe/radiator system and dispersing the coolness into his house. It's really, really ugly, but it does save some money on your cooling bill. Useful if you live in really hot areas and have a well. That's all of us, right? [Instructables via Lifehacker]
How to Get Free Air Conditioning From Your Water System
