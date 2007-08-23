How To Do a Red Smoke Hand Grenade at Home

Here's a two-part video that will teach you how to easily do a massive smoke hand grenade using sugar, baking soda, organic dye and saltpeter, all common elements that anyone could buy. The first part above shows you how to do the grenade itself, while the second part after the jump show you how to do the fuse using matches, tape and a paper clip.

And remember, once the number three, being the third number, be reached, then lobbest thou thy Holy Hand Grenade of Red Smoke towards thy foe, who, being naughty in my sight, shall snuff it. [Metacafe]