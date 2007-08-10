iPhoto + .Mac + iPhone = pretty cool syncing of photos to and from your handset and desktop. Couple of things not addressed in the video: a) images sent from the iPhone are actually sent using the mail program, to your gallery's specific email address, and so images are 640 by 480. When you sync them from .mac to iPhoto, they're this size, and when you sync images by docking, it'll dupe your images instead of replacing the smaller copy. But I am astounded by how fast the system works.
How the iPhone and iPhoto '08 Sync Galleries Over .Mac
