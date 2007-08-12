Hoverboards Make Us Fart A Little With Excitement

It is a well-known fact that if the hover board from Back to the Future ever floated into existence, geeks the World over would forget their sexual frustrations for at least seven weeks. Here is a run down of where we stand at the moment—the Hoverboard by Future Horizons and the Airboard by Alura Intelligent Products, modeled by the above hoverboard honeys.

The Hoverboard (second picture) will not only keep you aloft a sweet three inches above the ground it will also burn a $9000 hole in your face, or anywhere else you keep your cash. The board can support a 250lb fat ass, up to a maximum speed of 20mph. Control is handled via a wired remote that handles rudder position, (for turning), and speed, (for fun).

An acceptable alternative, the Airboard will make you look like you are cruising on a vehicle from Wipeout. Unlike the lawnmower looking Hoverboard, general control here is achieved by weight transfer. Leaning back will make you go faster, whilst starting, stopping and turning are all also managed by throwing your mass about appropriately, much like on a skateboard. Purchase information is only available by contacting the manufacturer directly, at [email protected]

While Adam waits for the real deal, we are hoping for a couple of review units, so we can sneak off to the half-pipe and make some completely ill movies of us pulling PHAT air board manoeuvres. We will then upload the said video to YouTube with that wicked Skater8oi track by Avril Lavigne. Adam will surly feel left out and cry like a sissy and we will look so enviably cool. Who are we kidding? Adam looks cooler standing still in a stripy t-shirt then we ever could flying about. Gosh, we do miss him on the weekend *sniff*. [Airboard, Hoverboard via Cool Hunting]