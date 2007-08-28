Sure, it's cool to have a "unique" abode that sets you apart from all the cookie-cutter apartment dwellers, but there's a fine line between interesting and impractical. The Single Hauz goes ahead and takes a flying leap over that line right into crazytown. I mean, I'm sure that living on top of a pole in the middle of a lake is fun and all, but the commute to work has got to suck. [ProductPage via GadgetLab]
House-on-a-Pole is, Surprisingly, Not Practical
