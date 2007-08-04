In the realm of horrible Simpsons knockoff toys, this Homer Simpson Robosapien has to be one of the worst ever. Shall we count the things wrong with it? First, it's not even the real Homer's voice. Second, well, it's a piece of crap. Watch the video to see Shiny Shiny struggle to get the thing to work. [Shiny Shiny]
Homer Simpson Robosapien Caught on Video
