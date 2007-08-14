What's better than waking up to a face full of steam in the morning? A face full of steam and a loud alarm. This steampunk clock was made by a Boing Boing reader out of a 1910 clock case, some parts from Home Depot, and various car wrecks. It looks pretty interesting, but we would have put up a few more lights and pipes to shoot out steam. [Flickr via Boing Boing]
Home-made Steampunk Clock
