Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Hitachi's Blu-Ray and HDD/Blu-Ray Cams Stateside in October (Right, Phil?)

hita01.jpgWe already knew this was coming despite the naysayers*: Hitachi has finally launched its Blue-Ray and HDD/Blue-Ray camcorders on the world. Launch dates are 31 August for Japan, and October for the rest of the world, and here's a gallery and all the gen on what you can expect. There are two models to choose from: the hybrid DZ-BD7H, with its 30GV HDD and 8 cm disk recorder; and the simpler DZ-BD70, a BD single drive camcorder which can record approximately one hour of 1920x1080 full high-definition video (two hours of 1440x1080 high definition video) on a 8cm BD.

The DZ-BD7H can capture four hours of 1920x1080 full hi-def video, or up to eight hours of 1440x1080, and can copy from HDD to 8cm BD within the camcorder without external devices. Both cameras have a 5.3 mega-pixel CMOS, HMDI output, D3/D1 connector and weigh 705 grams (DZ-BD7H) and 650 g (DZ-BD70. Vital statistics are 80 x 87 x 165 mm.

Now then, prices: Impress is reporting that the hybrid DZ-BD7H is available for $1,600 in Japan, and the DZ-BD70 for $1,350.

* Still nothing from the Crave boy - yes, Phil Ryan, I mean you. [Akihabara News and TG Daily and Impress through Google Translate]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles