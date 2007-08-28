Herald Sun breaks news of Microsoft iPhone

Well, if the papers want to finger us for dumb stuff, we'll poke them right back.

In yesterday's Herald Sun, a story on the latest iPhone unlock (you know, those unlocks we've covered here every which way over the past umpteen weeks) they leak some clearly confidential news that Apple has sold off that part of the business to Microsoft.

Haha. Suck it, News! We're so much better than you. When we typo shit like that, we can come straight back in and edit history. Print is forever (though so too are screen grabs and the Wayback Machine, I guess...) [iPhoneMojo]