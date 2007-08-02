Hello Kitty Privacy Sticker Hides Your Phone's Texts, Emails

Privacy screens make sense for laptops and PCs, devices with large screens that are used for extensive periods of time in open areas. The Sanrio "Hello Kitty Mail Peeping Block and Display Protect Sticker," or HKMPBDPS as I like to call it, makes less sense. Sure, it prevents people from reading your precious texts by peering over your shoulder, but is that really something you worry about? Maybe the website says it best: "4. Kitty is shiny with lame." $8 [Hello Kitty Privacy Sticker via ShinyShiny]