HDTV Pinball Machine is Art and Teaches Kids Stuff

Ceci n'est pas un pinball machine. Actually, it is, but it manages to be all sorts of things as well. It's an art installation that's currently on show in Barcelona, as well as an interactive game for kids, And, best of all, it uses a widescreen HD telly as one of the displays.Called King of the House, the pinball game is simple. Left-hand flipper controls the parents' wishes for their kids (school, church, museums, books), while the right hand is all about what the kids want. TV, interweb and video games. It's on show at the Palau de la Virreina in Barcelona for another month. [Flickr via Boing Boing Gadgets]