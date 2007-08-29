Ceci n'est pas un pinball machine. Actually, it is, but it manages to be all sorts of things as well. It's an art installation that's currently on show in Barcelona, as well as an interactive game for kids, And, best of all, it uses a widescreen HD telly as one of the displays.Called King of the House, the pinball game is simple. Left-hand flipper controls the parents' wishes for their kids (school, church, museums, books), while the right hand is all about what the kids want. TV, interweb and video games. It's on show at the Palau de la Virreina in Barcelona for another month. [Flickr via Boing Boing Gadgets]
HDTV Pinball Machine is Art and Teaches Kids Stuff
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.