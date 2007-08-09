The iPhone may have a dynamic UI that changes to suit whatever program's currently running, but it doesn't physically change. This All in One haptics phone designed by Lukas Koh does (on paper), and creates raised buttons depending on what mode you're currently in. Example: phone mode has the dial pad, and text entry mode presumably has a keyboard. Looks great, but impossible to make. [Yanko Design]
Haptic Phone Design Has Physical Buttons Occasionally
Trending Stories Right Now
Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia
Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia
With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.