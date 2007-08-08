Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

Windows 10 Updates Are Munted Again

Haptic Glove Transmits Feelings to Your Hands; Porn Industry Excited Already

haptic_glove.jpg

Apple isn't the only event happening today, you know. SIGGRAPH (a conference on computer graphics and interactive techniques) is happening in San Diego as well, and there's some pretty neat stuff being shown off there. This Haptic Glove, for example, transmits the feeling of holding an object in your hand from afar.

Imagine shaking hands with someone from across the country, feeling not only the texture of their hand but also the warmth of it. Wondering how soft that sweater is you're thinking of purchasing online? Feel it before you buy it. Sure, it's kind of an esoteric technology, and it's still about 10 years away from being fully realized, but it's a pretty cool glimpse at what engineers are currently toiling over. [SIGGRAPH 07 via The Raw Feed]

Trending Stories Right Now

au elon-musk evs tesla tesla-model-3

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
au feature netflix streaming

Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles