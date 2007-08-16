Hannspree Time Square LCD has Weird Things Attached

If anyone does weird LCD TVs, it's Hannspree. And, while I can understand the importance of fire truck- and french fries-shaped TVs, I am not entirely convinced about Time Square, a 12-inch LCD TV with built-in clock, thermometer and hygrometer, whose dials swing open to reveal speakers.There's a four-in-one A/V connection (Composite, S-Video, Audio Input and Headphone Jack) and remote control. Perhaps it's good for anyone thinking of turning the underground nuclear shelter at the bottom of the garden dug by Grandpaw 40 years ago into a den. The Time Square costs $130. [Amazon via Uncrate]