Hands-On with the Panasonic 103-inch HDTV

We hinted at it this morning, and now here we are — at the Panasonic HQ in New Jersey getting up close and personal with one of the largest TVs in existence. Yes, it's heavy. Stay tuned for a great example of how I have the sweetest job ever as I play Bioshock, Gears of War, and Forza 2 on this behemoth. It's OK to be jealous. Click through for another, more humiliating picture of me trying to show just how big this thing really is.