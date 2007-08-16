Today, Altec Lansing was at the Sirius line show in New York, showing off a new attractive creation. It's a speaker dock, the $149 SR4021, that fits all dockable Sirius radios, including the Stiletto, Sportster (shown), Starmate and Stratus lines. Its mandatory subwoofer contains most of the audio electronics; you can hide it somewhere or leave it on the floor, but if you think it's sexy—and you just might think it's sexy—Altec designed it to stack with the speaker dock itself, as shown in the gallery.
Hands-On Altec Lansing's SR4021 Stacking Sirius Speaker Dock
