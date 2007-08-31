Most phones now come with media playback features, but designers still seem to think that a wide range of proprietary headphone connections makes more sense than using a standard 3.5mm jack. This colorful invention gets around this problem, converting various manufacturers' connections to a standard headphone socket.This solution to a problem-that-shouldn't-exist is available from Dreams for just over $7. Surely they don't have to be quite as big as this, though? Some small cell phones aren't that much bigger. [Dreams]
Handset Adapter Lets You Use Your Own Headphones
