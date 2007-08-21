Optimus Prime's Diary gets its Transformer-wannabe mitts all over Takara Tomy's sold-out, holy-shit-it-really transforms Soundwave MP3 player, though they don't exactly offer an in-depth review. But who cares about the specs? It's a Transformers MP3 player that transforms. Sold. Two more unbox shots after the jump. [Optimus Prime's Diary]
Hands On With the Transformers MP3 Player (Verdict: "We Want")
