Hands On With Fujitsu's $999 LifeBook U810 UMPC

We told you they'd been promising it, but the specs have been shuffled a bit. Here's the final product, the LifeBook U810. Now that it's shipping on Sept. 18, it's sporting a new lower price and some nice new features...

For $999, the 1.5 lb. handheld tablet comes preconfigured with 1GB RAM and 40GB HDD. The system delivers 5.5 hours of battery life and it's got a 5.6" LCD screen. There's an SD slot and separate slot for CF, and there's a convenient thumbstick at the top right for cursoring around the screen. Some little features did come as a surprise, especially for the price, such as a fingerprint scanner, the integrated Bluetooth and the VGA camera, as well as an included dongle for monitor and Ethernet. There's just one USB port, and the U810 supports all wireless except N. Speaking of wireless, during the first quarter of next year, a step-up edition will go on sale with HSDPA wireless for AT&T customers. Oh, and although the demo model they showed off had a matte white exterior, it will only be available in black finish in the US.

From the data sheet: