Hands On With Fujitsu's $999 LifeBook U810 UMPC

We told you they'd been promising it, but the specs have been shuffled a bit. Here's the final product, the LifeBook U810. Now that it's shipping on Sept. 18, it's sporting a new lower price and some nice new features...
For $999, the 1.5 lb. handheld tablet comes preconfigured with 1GB RAM and 40GB HDD. The system delivers 5.5 hours of battery life and it's got a 5.6" LCD screen. There's an SD slot and separate slot for CF, and there's a convenient thumbstick at the top right for cursoring around the screen. Some little features did come as a surprise, especially for the price, such as a fingerprint scanner, the integrated Bluetooth and the VGA camera, as well as an included dongle for monitor and Ethernet. There's just one USB port, and the U810 supports all wireless except N. Speaking of wireless, during the first quarter of next year, a step-up edition will go on sale with HSDPA wireless for AT&T customers. Oh, and although the demo model they showed off had a matte white exterior, it will only be available in black finish in the US.
From the data sheet:
Powered be the IntelÂ® Processor A110, the Fujitsu LifeBookÂ® U810 notebook provides 800 MHz of robust processing power as well as efficient energy consumption. You will experience up to 5.5 hours1 of ultra-mobile computing on a single battery with this personal companion.
Product Versatility It's a Hand-held. It's a Tablet. It's a Notebook. The LifeBook U810 deftly exhibits chameleon- like versatility with its multi-functional design. Handle it like a Hand-held when you're on the move. Twist the screen, and it becomes a Tablet PC with pen input. Use it like a notebook, with a Qwerty keyboard. The LifeBook U810 equates unparalleled fun, and maximum functionality. Anywhere. The 5.6 inch Crystal View WSVGA display offers you the best clarity and visual impact for your portable entertainment. All this amazing power in a form-factor that is compact enough so you can carry it around easily. With the preinstalled Genuine Windows VistaÂ® Home Premium, the LifeBook U810 gives you the ability to listen to your favorite music, watch movies and experience the ultimate in digital entertainment.
With the preinstalled Genuine Windows VistaÂ® Home Premium, the LifeBook U810 gives you the ability to listen to your favorite music, watch movies and experience the ultimate in digital entertainment.
The LifeBook U810 features a 0.3 Mega Pixel integrated camera for easy communication with contacts and digital picture-taking. It truly epitomizes the idea of an all-capable ultra-mobile companion.
With advanced security features such as BIOS Lock3, Fingerprint Sensor, and Trusted Platform Module (TPM), your confidential data is assured against intrusion by unauthorized parties.
Bundled Software: Microsoft Works with Office 2007 Home and Student Trial (on Vista Home Premium model only), Microsoft Office OneNoteÂ® 2007 (on Vista Business and XP TPC model only), Microsoft Origami Experience Pack (on Vista models only), Microsoft Experience Pack for Tablet (on XP TPC model only ArcSoft Web Companion, Softex OmniPass, Adobe Acrobat Reader, Fujitsu Menu, Fujitsu Driver Update, Zoom utility, Bluetooth Driver and Utility
Processor: IntelÂ® Ultra Mobile platform 2007 IntelÂ® processor A110 (800MHz, 512KB L2 cache, 400MHz FSB) IntelÂ® 945GU Express Chipset IntelÂ® ICH7U I/O Controller Hub
Memory: 1GB DDR2 400MHz
LCD: 5.6-inch Crystal View WSVGA, 1024 x 600 pixels, Touch screen Video Controller: Integrated IntelÂ® Graphics with 3D Accelerator
Resolution: Maximum internal display resolution: 1024 x 768, 16M colors; external monitor resolution: 1600 x 1200, 16M colors; simultaneous display resolution: 1024 x 768
Digitizer: Electromagnetic (Active)
Hard Drive: 40 GB, 1.8-inch PATA Ultra DMA 100 (4200rpm), S.M.A.R.T. support
Optical Drive: Options include: Modular Dual-Layer Multi-Format DVD Writer (2.4x DVD-R/+R DL, 8x DVD-R/+R, 4x DVD-RW/+RW, 3x DVD-RAM, 8x DVD-ROM, 24x CD-R, 10x CD-RW, 24x CD-ROM), or, Modular DVD/CD-RW Combo Drive (8x DVD-ROM, 10x CD-RW, 24x CD-R, 24x CD-ROM), or, Modular DVD-ROM Drive (8x DVD-ROM, 24x CD-ROM) Audio: RealTek ALC262 HD audio codec with built-in digital microphone
Wireless Communication: BluetoothÂ® v2.0, Realtek 8101L 100Base Ethernet, Atheros Super AGâ„¢ 802.11ABG wireless connection with dual antenna and Integrated Camera 0.3 Mega Pixel
User Interface: Keyboard with Glide Point: 56 key, 14mm key pitch, 1.3mm key stroke; Left click and right click buttons, Fingerprint Sensor with vertical scroll functions Connector Interface USB 2.0 x 1, VGA (external display) and RJ45 (LAN) via LAN/VGA adapter connector, Audio-in, Audio-out, Power Adapter DC-in
VGA/Lan Adapter: External cable for connection to RJ45 (LAN), VGA (external display)
Card Slots 1 x Type I/II CF Card slot 1 x Secure Digital (SD) Card Reader
Security3 User and supervisor BIOS password, Boot Sector Write Prevention, Fingerprint Sensor, Trusted Platform Module (TPM)
Battery1 Lithium ion Battery; 4-cells Li-Ion 5200mAh 7.2V; rated up to 5.5 hours
AC Adapter Input AC 100~240V, Output DC 16V 40W, 4.22A
Dimensions/Weight 6.73" (W) x 5.24" (D) x 1.04~1.26" (H)
Approx. 1.56 lbs.
Operating Temperature 41Â°F to 95Â°F/5Â°C to 35Â°C (ambient temperature); 20% to 85% relative humidity, noncondensing
Non-Operating Temperature 5Â°F to 140Â°F/-15Â°C to 60Â°C, 8% to 85% relative humidity, non-condensing
Key Accessories For a full list of accessories, visit www.shopfujitsu.com or call 1-800-FUJITSU
Port Replicator Connector Interface: USB 2.0 x 4, VGA (external display), RJ45 (LAN), Power Adapter DC-in