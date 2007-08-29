Hands On the Nokia XpressMusic 5310/5610 Phone (Verdict: Tight Design)

The Nokia XpressMusic line phones have been kind of junky and low end. That ended sometime between then and today's unveiling of the 5310 slim candy bar (above) and the 5610 slider. Both have build qualities approaching that of the Samsung Ultra phones, with bright screens, textured backplates and aluminum bits all over. The 5610 slider has a 2.2-inch screen, 3.2MP camera, a microSD slot, and Europe-band 3G. To flip between music and the main menu, there is a toggle on the face that felt great to thumb, and the switch had backlighting.

The 5310 is one of the thinnest candy bar phones I've seen at 9.9mm thick, has a 2MP camera and a 2-inch screen lined with dedicated face buttons for media playback.

And the Symbian 40 phones are fully compatible with the Ovi music store and N-Gage games. Both phones are expensive and Europe only, but could this be the end of Nokia handsets that look like they were crafted from Legos or Ikea slats. At 300 and 225 Euros each, we're talking about a LOT of American dollars.Either way, they're the most promising Nokia handsets I've seen in awhile from the design perspective.

Nokia 5310 XpressMusic - Small in size, big on music With a sleek aluminium finish, the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone blends an array of features with an iconic design. At only 9.9mm thick and weighing less than 71 grams, the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic fits comfortably in a pocket or purse. Equally important, the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic offers up to 18 hours of music playback, memory for up to 3,000 songs on an optional 4GB microSD card and dedicated music keys. With a 2-megapixel camera and a bright 2-inch QVGA screen with up to 16 million colors, the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is expected to begin shipping in the fourth quarter of 2007 with an estimated retail price of 225 EUR before taxes and subsidies.