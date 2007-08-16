Off to a Halo 3 launch in a few, and Giz AU should have a world first peek at the eighth multiplayer map. No images, sadly, but lots of details. We're under instruction to hold the fort for now, but we'll go live with the deets just after 6.00pm Sydney time. UPDATE: IGN has actually has this 'peek' info up *cough*embargobreach*cough*... and now it's down...
Halo 3 world first news... or not.
