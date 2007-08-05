Hackers Extract Main Key to iPhone Unlocking, Freedom Closer than Ever

After uncovering its communications core's secrets, today hackers have reached a big milestone towards freeing the iPhone from the AT&T network: they extracted the full content of the radio memory. In other words: now they have the plans for the fucking Death Star —"the main key to achieve true unlock." Want to help the iPhone Dev Team but you are no expert? Keep reading.

We hope you'll all enjoy this important step

They have released the tool to get your own NOR memory dump, called NORDumper.tar.bz2.