Hackers Extract Main Key to iPhone Unlocking, Freedom Closer than Ever

After uncovering its communications core's secrets, today hackers have reached a big milestone towards freeing the iPhone from the AT&T network: they extracted the full content of the radio memory. In other words: now they have the plans for the fucking Death Star —"the main key to achieve true unlock." Want to help the iPhone Dev Team but you are no expert? Keep reading.
iPhone Dev Team, we like. If you do too, please send them your donations using PayPal. I don't care if they spend mine on pizza as soon as they unlock the phone. Their PayPal address is iphone.donations(at)gmail.com.
If you are a programming expert you can also help them. They have released the tool to get your own NOR memory dump, called NORDumper.tar.bz2. Get it from here. And to to the iPhone IRC channel to learn more about it.
We are pleased to announce that another big milestone toward the unlocking has been reached.
Just a couple of days ago we managed to extract the full content of the NOR memory (from the S-Gold2), which is the main key to achieving a true unlock. Releasing this dump would be of course illegal and risky, as it contains personal information and copyrighted code. That said, we're going to release the NOR Dumper binary to enable everyone else to continue working on the iPhone's unlocking. We'll release the source code at a later date when we feel it is mature enough to do so. We hope you'll all enjoy this important step and we of course welcome any donations to encourage or to help us achieving the final goal. Please be assured that any donations are wisely spent, otherwise you can slap us :P
DOWNLOAD: http://www.deadbeef.cn/NORDumper.tar.bz2
To run this, copy it to /usr/bin and set the executable flag with chmod. add Disabled to /System/Library/LaunchDaemons/com.apple.CommCenter.plist and reboot. run: NORDumper dump.bin
Stay tuned, — the dev team