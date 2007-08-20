Guy from Orlando Exchanges Surface-to-Air Missile Launcher for Reeboks

An anonymous guy exchanged a 4-foot-long surface-to-air missile launcher for size-3 Reebok sneakers. It happened at the Kicks for Guns 2007 program, in which Orlando citizens can turn in any weapon in exchange for sneakers or $50 in cash, no questions asked. Check Orlando Police Sgt. Barbara Jones holding the actual piece of equipment after the jump.

The guy said that he found the launcher in a shed last week. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the guy didn't know what to do with it:

I didn't know what to do with it, so I brought it here. I took it to three dumps to try to get rid of it and they told me to get lost.

Luckily for all of us, he didn't decided to try it first. [Orlando Sentinel - Thanks TechLuver]