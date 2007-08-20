Guy from Orlando Exchanges Surface-to-Air Missile Launcher for Reeboks

Australian Schools Have Been Trialling Facial Recognition Technology, Despite Serious Concerns About Children's Data

no-questions-asked.jpgAn anonymous guy exchanged a 4-foot-long surface-to-air missile launcher for size-3 Reebok sneakers. It happened at the Kicks for Guns 2007 program, in which Orlando citizens can turn in any weapon in exchange for sneakers or $50 in cash, no questions asked. Check Orlando Police Sgt. Barbara Jones holding the actual piece of equipment after the jump.31942042.jpg

The guy said that he found the launcher in a shed last week. The Orlando Sentinel reported that the guy didn't know what to do with it:

I didn't know what to do with it, so I brought it here. I took it to three dumps to try to get rid of it and they told me to get lost.

Luckily for all of us, he didn't decided to try it first. [Orlando Sentinel - Thanks TechLuver]

Why Teslas Cost So Much In Australia

Elon Musk responded to a tweet last week that criticised the cost of the Tesla Model 3 in Australia. The CEO agreed, stating that the price seemed high. While EVs aren't cheap, the Model 3 has been pegged as a budget Tesla. But when you dig into the costs, it's quite the opposite here. So why are Teslas so expensive in Australia?
Netflix Quietly Removes 30 Day Free Trials In Australia

With more streaming services launching in Australia, you'd think we'd be seeing more incentives being pushed by providers. And yet streaming giant Netflix has removed its 30-day-free trials in Australia.

